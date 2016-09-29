National Coffee Day means freebies and deals - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

National Coffee Day means freebies and deals

Written by Christi Reynard, Executive Producer
The world drinks an estimated 2.25 billion cups of coffee every day. No wonder there is a National Coffee Day. And it is today, Thursday September 29th.

Whether you like yours regular, pumpkin spice, or straight up black, companies across the country are making it easy for you to celebrate your love of java, offering freebies and deals. Do you know any other places offering freebies on Thursday? Email us at news@kfvs12.com

KFVS: What better way to celebrate #NationalCoffeeDay than by winning one of 12 vintage KFVS12 mugs? All you have to do is comment on the Facebook post. CLICK HERE for official rules.

Dunkin' Donuts: While the donut chain is not offering free coffee this year, you can get a medium cup of coffee for 66 cents in honor of the company's 66th anniversary of being in business. 

Krispy Kreme: Get a free 12-ounce coffee as well as an original glazed doughnut.

Pilot Flying J: Get a small cup of coffee, tea or cappuccino when you display this online coupon either printed out or on your smart phone. 

Starbucks: To mark the first anniversary of the company's One Tree for Every Bag Commitment, the company will donate a coffee tree to coffee farmers in need for every cup of brewed Mexican Chiapas coffee bought in a participating U.S. or Mexican store on International Coffee Day.

Staples: Post a photo on social media with your coffee mug and the hashtag #OfficeMugShot for the chance to win a free coffee pack.

Community Coffee: Get coffee to brew at home with a special daily deal.

