National Coffee Day means freebies and deals

The world drinks an estimated 2.25 billion cups of coffee every day. No wonder there is a National Coffee Day. And it is today, Thursday September 29th.

Whether you like yours regular, pumpkin spice, or straight up black, companies across the country are making it easy for you to celebrate your love of java, offering freebies and deals.

KFVS: What better way to celebrate #NationalCoffeeDay than by winning one of 12 vintage KFVS12 mugs? All you have to do is comment on the Facebook post. CLICK HERE for official rules.

Dunkin' Donuts: While the donut chain is not offering free coffee this year, you can get a medium cup of coffee for 66 cents in honor of the company's 66th anniversary of being in business.

National Coffee Day is almost upon us! Only one day away -- 9/29! Enjoy a Medium Hot Coffee for $0.66! ???? pic.twitter.com/lMKIgec1bb — Dunkin' Donuts (@DunkinDonuts) September 28, 2016

Krispy Kreme: Get a free 12-ounce coffee as well as an original glazed doughnut.

9/29 is #NationalCoffeeDay. At Krispy Kreme, that means a FREE coffee and a FREE Original Glazed® doughnut! (US/CAN) https://t.co/2e71xsXmyT pic.twitter.com/6LO8IuXRxZ — krispykreme (@krispykreme) September 25, 2016

Pilot Flying J: Get a small cup of coffee, tea or cappuccino when you display this online coupon either printed out or on your smart phone.

Starbucks: To mark the first anniversary of the company's One Tree for Every Bag Commitment, the company will donate a coffee tree to coffee farmers in need for every cup of brewed Mexican Chiapas coffee bought in a participating U.S. or Mexican store on International Coffee Day.

Here's what Starbucks and its customers will do for coffee farmers on National Coffee Day (9/29) https://t.co/F7C8jHRwtu #NationalCoffeeDay pic.twitter.com/qkby0paIrp — Starbucks News (@Starbucksnews) September 26, 2016

Staples: Post a photo on social media with your coffee mug and the hashtag #OfficeMugShot for the chance to win a free coffee pack.

Community Coffee: Get coffee to brew at home with a special daily deal.

Down to your last bag of Community® coffee? Stay tuned for a special DEAL coming to you this Thursday for a special coffee surprise! pic.twitter.com/VElD864VD7 — Community Coffee (@CommunityCoffee) September 26, 2016

