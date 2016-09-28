New study shows concussions are up in Illinois youth - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

New study shows concussions are up in Illinois youth

ANNA, IL (KFVS) -

If you have a kid who plays sports or plays outside you may want to listen up.

Insurance companies are reporting more kids are going to the hospital with concussions.

Last year alone, more than 8,000 Illinois kids between the ages 10 to 19 were diagnosed with concussions.

That number is a small increase from the 6,500 concussions reported five years prior in 2010.

These concussions are not attributed to any specific physical activity, but Anna-Jonesboro football coach Brett Detering said his team tries their best to prevent it from happening.

“We try to minimize contact in practice as much as possible," Detering said. "We very rarely take kids to the ground when we scrimmage everything is on a quick whistle, we run tackling drills a lot of the time we tackle bags, we don’t go live tackling.”

Detering said he teaches his team the proper precautions to take on and off the field.

“One of the biggest things is minimizing the amount of contact and then coaching the kids up so that they are using the correct technique when they do tackle," he said. 

Here's a few warning signs of a possible concussion like confusion, dizziness and constant headaches.

  • Confusion
  • Dizziness
  • Constant Headaches
  • Trouble Sleeping
  • Fatigue

If your child shows any of these warning signs, doctors recommend getting them to an emergency room as soon as possible. 

