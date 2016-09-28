Jackson Senior High Commons Area to host used book sale - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jackson Senior High Commons Area to host used book sale

Written by Kevin Sanders, Director
September 6 is National Read a Book Day! (Source: KFVS) September 6 is National Read a Book Day! (Source: KFVS)

The Jackson Senior High Commons Area will be hosting a used book sale.

The event will be held at South Oklahoma Street and West Madison Street Jackson on September 27 and September 29 from 3:30 p.m. till 8 p.m.

It's open to the public and all proceeds will benefit the Jackson High School Library.

For more information call (573) 275-2107 or email mpensel@jr2mail.org

