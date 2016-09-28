New Murphysboro, IL police chief's first day on the job - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

New Murphysboro, IL police chief's first day on the job

Written by Heartland News
MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) -

The new man in charge at the Murphysboro Police Department said he's ready to learn about the community he's committed to serve.

"You need to see what's good," Chief Chad Roberts said. "You need to see what could be a little better. You need to see what the people in the community want, what the officers want. The areas you can help improve. The areas that are wonderful that don't need improvement. You just got to keep tuned."

Chief Roberts' first day on the job was Wednesday, September 28.

The Champaign, Illinois native said he's proud to take over a department in southern Illinois where his wife grew up.

This is Roberts' first time serving as a community's police chief.

He's taken over the department of 16 full-time officers after the retirement of Brian Hollo.

