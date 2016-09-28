Massac Co., IL officials respond to crash involving bus with no kids on board

Officials in Massac County, Ill. responded on Wednesday to a crash involving a school bus with no kids on board.

According to the Massac County School District Superintendent Dennis Smith, the accident happened near Country Club and Old Marion Rd.

The crash involved a car and a bus. No one was injured on the bus, but injuries might have occurred to those in the car.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

