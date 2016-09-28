4 people hurt in van vs. ambulance crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

4 people hurt in van vs. ambulance crash

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Four people were hurt in a crash on Interstate 57 just before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

According to Illinois State Police, an ambulance and a van were headed north in the right lane of the interstate when the ambulance stopped for a traffic backup caused by another crash in the area.

Troopers say the van didn't slow down and slammed in to the back of the ambulance.

The driver of the van, David Smithson, 28, of Turrell, Arkansas was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and was later transferred to a referred by helicopter to a regional hospital.

The driver of the ambulance and two passengers in the ambulance were also hurt.

The driver, a 32-year-old man from Ste. Genevieve, and a 39 year old passenger of Goreville were both taken by ambulance.

The 94-year-old man in the ambulance, who is from Olmsted, was flown to a regional hospital by helicopter.

Both northbound lanes were closed at the 51 mile marker for 45 minutes so the medical helicopter could land.

The left lane reopened after the helicopter left.

All lanes were back open by 2:45 p.m.

Smithson was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.

  American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

