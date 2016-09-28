Murray, KY man facing arson, burglary charges

A Murray, Kentucky man is behind bars on arson and burglary charges after allegedly setting fire to a maintenance building on Tuesday, September 27.

Authorities received a report of a structure fire at Coach Estates in Murray around 1:06 a.m. Tuesday. After the fire was extinguished by the Murray Fire Department, authorities discovered that a door to the building had been forced open and that the fire appeared to have been set intentionally.

Murray police officers went to speak with the caller who reported the fire. Upon speaking with the caller, Matthew Kohlenberger, 22, of Murray, officers found items and evidence that led to them to believe that Kohlenberger himself had started the fire. He was then detained and taken in for questioning.

After questioning, a warrant was issued for Kohlenberger’s arrest for the charges of arson in the second degree (class B felony) and burglary in the third degree (class D felony).

Over the course of the investigation, the Murray Police Department located multiple yard equipment items and others tools that are believed to be stolen but not reported. If any resident in the area has recently had tools or any other items stolen they are asked to please contact the Murray Police Department.

