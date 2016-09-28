3 deaths linked to West Nile virus in Illinois

Three people have died in Illinois as a result of the West Nile virus.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, three people in Cook County tested positive for the virus in early September and have now died.

The department reports there have been 64 reported human cases this year.

In 2015, there were 77 human cases, including nine deaths.

“Although fall has begun and temperatures are becoming cooler, West Nile virus is still a concern,” said IDPH Director Nirav D. Shah, M.D., J.D. “It’s important for everyone to continue taking precautions like wearing insect repellent and staying indoors between dusk and dawn.”

The symptoms of West Nile include fever, nausea, headache, and muscle aches.

Symptoms could last anywhere from a few days to a few weeks.

Some people infected with the virus may not show any symptoms.

