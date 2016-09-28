KFVS12 National Coffee Day Mug Giveaway

OFFICIAL PROMOTION RULES

1. Promotion Description: Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules. No purchase is necessary to enter or to win a prize.

The promotion begins at 3:45 a.m. Thursday, September 29, 2016 and ends at 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 30, 2016. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.

2. Eligibility: No purchase necessary to enter or win. This promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents of the following counties in the KFVS-TV viewing area: Alexander, IL; Franklin, IL; Gallatin, IL; Hamilton, IL; Hardin, IL; Jackson, IL; Jefferson, IL; Johnson, IL; Massac, IL; Perry, IL; Pope, IL; Pulaski, IL; Saline, IL; Union, IL; Williamson, IL; Ballard, KY; Caldwell, KY; Calloway, KY; Carlisle, KY; Crittenden, KY; Fulton, KY; Graves, KY; Hickman, KY; Livingston, KY; Lyon, KY; McCracken, KY; Marshall, KY; Bollinger, MO; Butler, MO; Cape Girardeau, MO; Carter, MO; Dunklin, MO; Madison, MO; Mississippi, MO; New Madrid, MO; Pemiscot, MO Perry, MO; Reynolds, MO; Ripley, MO; Scott, MO; Ste. Genevieve, MO; St. Francis, MO; Stoddard, MO; Wayne, MO; Lake, TN; Obion, TN and Weakley, TN., who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees and immediate family members of employees of Raycom Media, Inc., KFVS-TV, their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion. Only one entry per household will be accepted, and multiple entries will be disqualified

3. How to Enter: Beginning on September 29, 2016, a person can go online to the KFVS12 Facebook Fan Page and comment on the indicated post for a chance to win. Entry forms are not applicable to this promotion and are not necessary to win. Winners will be chosen randomly.

4. How to Win: Prize winners will be selected at random. All decisions of the judges shall be final. Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received.

5. Prizes: One KFVS12 coffee mug will be awarded to 12 different winners. Approximate value of mug is $10.

6. How the Prizes are Awarded: All potential winners will be notified within 2 days of the drawing through a private message on Facebook. Winners must supply mailing address in or for their prize to be mailed. Winners may elect to pick up their prize at the TV Station during regular business hours. Any portion of any prize not accepted by winner shall be forfeited. Upon forfeiture for any reason as stated herein, no compensation shall be given.

7. Winners will be solely responsible for any and all local, state, and federal taxes, as well as license and registration fees, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature.

8. Each winner representative agrees to the use of his or her name and likeness in publicity without any additional compensation, except where prohibited by law. By entering this promotion, each winner representative acknowledges that KFVS-TV, and all other sponsors and venues, have the right to publicize and broadcast each winner representative's name, hometown, voice, and likeness, the fact that he or she won, and all matters incidental thereto.

9. Limitation on Liability: By entering this promotion, each entrant forever discharges and releases KFVS, its/their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands of any kind arising from or in connection with the promotion, including, without limitation, responsibility for property damage, loss of life, or personal injury or death resulting from or in connection with participating in the promotion or from or in connection with use or receipt of the prize(s), however caused.

10. Sponsor's Reservation of Rights: These official rules are subject to modification by KFVS-TV. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by KFVS-TV are final and binding. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or the operation of Sponsor's/Sponsors' web site(s), or who otherwise acts in violation of these official rules. Sponsor(s) further reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify this promotion if, for any reason, the promotion is not capable of completion as planned (including, but not limited to, for the following reasons: infection by computer virus, technical corruption, force majeure, or non-authorized human intervention that compromises or affects the administration, fairness, integrity, security, or proper conduct of the promotion).

11. List of Winners. Winners’ names and hometowns will appear on a post on the KFVS12 Facebook page and will be notified through a private message on Facebook.