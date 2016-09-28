Mississippi County jailer arrested for bringing contraband in his lunch

A Mississippi County jailer is facing felony charges for allegedly bringing contraband into the jail in his lunchbox.

According to court documents, Jail Administrator Michael Borders and Sheriff Keith Moore got a tip that Nelson McMikle, 27, of East Prairie would be bringing a package to an inmate on September 27.

When McMikle got to work, Borders, Moore, and Chief Deputy Charlie Marcum were waiting for him.

In Borders report, he wrote that he asked McMikle if he had anything with him that he was not supposed to.

McMikle denied having anything.

When Borders searched McMikle's lunch bag, he said he found a clear plastic bag that was taped up and appeared to have a large amount of tobacco inside. Borders wrote a cellphone was also visible.

That's when McMikle's was placed into custody and taken to a conference room for an interview.

During the interview, Borders wrote that McMikle said a man he did not know brought the package between midnight and 1 a.m. and put it on a golf cart.

An inmate in the jail allegedly set up the package drop and McMikle would deliver it to him.

When asked what McMikle got out of the deal, Borders said that McMikle reported he received $80 for the transaction.

The package contained a plastic bag with tobacco, a plastic bag of marijuana, a plastic bag with prescription pills, two cell phone charges, a flip phone, and a smart phone.

McMikle faces two felony charges of delivery or possession of a weapon at a county or private jail, one felony count of delivery or possession of a controlled substance at a county or private jail, and a misdemeanor charge of delivery or possession of an item at a county or private jail which prisoner is prohibited from receiving.

His bond is set at $75,000 cash or surety.

