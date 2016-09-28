USS LST Memorial 325 docks at Cape Riverfront Park - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

USS LST Memorial 325 docks at Cape Riverfront Park

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS) (Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS)
(Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS) (Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS)
(Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS) (Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS)
(Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS) (Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS)
(Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS) (Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The USS LST Memorial 325 will dock at Cape Girardeau's Riverfront Park on Thursday, September 29  and will be open for daily tours through Monday, October 3.

The tours will be held daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be about 30 to 45 minutes long.

Tours for adults will cost $10 and $5 for ages six to 17. Those five and under can enter for free. Tickets are purchased day-of at the riverfront. WWII veterans will be able to go to the front of the line and tour the ship free; their accompanying family members may also go to the front of the line, but will be charged admission.

Police in Cape Girardeau warn residents that blanks will be fired from the ship throughout the weekend.

The USS LST 325 has been in operation since 1943. The ship served during the North African operations, the Invasion of Sicily and the Invasion of Salerno Italy. The USS LST 325 also participated in the landings at Omaha Beach, Normandy France for D-Day June 6, 1944 and made the landing on June 7th. On December 28, 1944, the LST 325 rescued 700 men from the torpedoed troop transport ship the Empire Javelin, earning Comdr. Mosier a Bronze Star.

The LST Memorial 325 is on the National Register of Historic Places, and docks in the winter in Evansville, Indiana. The LST last docked in Cape Girardeau in 2003.

The LST's website has the following information on accessibility:

"We are a WWII vessel and try to remain as accurate as possible, and are not readily accessible by wheelchair. The ship does have 3 sets of stairs up and down for the full tour. We offer a MAIN DECK tour that is roughly 30-45 minutes long and consists of the history, guns, Officer's Country and Galley if possible (must be able to step over hatches), and the Stern of the ship (Guns and Anchor). We also try to make every tour special. Please call ahead for all Main Deck tours." 

If you need additional info on accessibility specifics, the LST Office can be reached at 1-800-433-3025.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:23:27 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly