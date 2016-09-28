USS LST Memorial 325 docks at Cape Riverfront Park

The USS LST Memorial 325 will dock at Cape Girardeau's Riverfront Park on Thursday, September 29 and will be open for daily tours through Monday, October 3.

The tours will be held daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be about 30 to 45 minutes long.

Tours for adults will cost $10 and $5 for ages six to 17. Those five and under can enter for free. Tickets are purchased day-of at the riverfront. WWII veterans will be able to go to the front of the line and tour the ship free; their accompanying family members may also go to the front of the line, but will be charged admission.

Police in Cape Girardeau warn residents that blanks will be fired from the ship throughout the weekend.

We will continue to dispatch officers to the area, just be aware this is likely the source during the daytime hours. https://t.co/ZvDDy8JoIf — Cape Girardeau PD (@CapePolice) September 30, 2016

The USS LST 325 has been in operation since 1943. The ship served during the North African operations, the Invasion of Sicily and the Invasion of Salerno Italy. The USS LST 325 also participated in the landings at Omaha Beach, Normandy France for D-Day June 6, 1944 and made the landing on June 7th. On December 28, 1944, the LST 325 rescued 700 men from the torpedoed troop transport ship the Empire Javelin, earning Comdr. Mosier a Bronze Star.

The LST Memorial 325 is on the National Register of Historic Places, and docks in the winter in Evansville, Indiana. The LST last docked in Cape Girardeau in 2003.

The LST's website has the following information on accessibility:

"We are a WWII vessel and try to remain as accurate as possible, and are not readily accessible by wheelchair. The ship does have 3 sets of stairs up and down for the full tour. We offer a MAIN DECK tour that is roughly 30-45 minutes long and consists of the history, guns, Officer's Country and Galley if possible (must be able to step over hatches), and the Stern of the ship (Guns and Anchor). We also try to make every tour special. Please call ahead for all Main Deck tours."

If you need additional info on accessibility specifics, the LST Office can be reached at 1-800-433-3025.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.