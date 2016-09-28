Groups come to agreement on Dunklin Co. conservation area

The Hornersville Swamp Conservation Area will soon see changes.

The Missouri Department of Conservation and Elk Chute Drainage District decided to come to an agreement to make improvements around the Hornersville Swamp Conservation Area.

Some people were upset about gates that cut off an access point to a popular hunting spot.

The Elk Chute Drainage District plans on reopening part of the levee road that allows access to the conservation area within the next week.

The gate, located south of the CR 730 and levee road intersection, on the southeast corner of the conservation area, will be moved.

Moving that specific gate will allow more access to the majority of the conservation's land and to Big Lake Wildlife Management Area’s mobility impaired trail.

All of the other gates that are already up will remain in the same spots.

According to the MDC, long-term plans waiting on budget approval include:

Three parking lots will be built on the east side of the conservation area. One lot will include a new boat ramp on the southeast corner of the area.

A County Aid Road Trust fund agreement was made with MDC and Dunklin County to haul and spread rock supplied by MDC on County Roads 730 and 707.

A Community Assistance Program agreement was made for MDC to maintain 2.75 miles of levee roadway on the north-south levee that is open to public use along the east side of the conservation area.

MDC plans on implementing a native grass restoration program along both sides of the levee to give more cover for wildlife and reduce future mowing needs.

