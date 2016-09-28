Cause of Crohn’s Disease possibly found

Before recent findings, the causes of Crohn’s disease was not well understood Crohn's &Colitis Foundation of America said.

Experts in a new study said a specific fungus and two bacteria causes a development of the disease.

Researchers looked at fecal samples from 20 patients with Crohn's disease and compared it with 28 healthy patients without the disease.

The study showed patients with the disease had high amounts of E. coli, Serratia marcescens and Candida tropicalis.

When the fungus and bacteria interacted it made a thin, slimy layer of microorganisms that would be able to stick to various organs in the body that would similarly cause the same type of inflammation known to affect people with Crohn’s disease.

The CCFA said the disease could affect up to 700,000 people in the United States, both men and women and can occur at any age.

Experts did not know cause the of the disease prior to now, but said diet and stress might intensify Crohn’s.

Right now there's no cure for Crohn's disease, but after talking to a local expert he said further research could lead to a cure.

"There's no way to say that Crohn's is an easy thing to deal with, so news like today is amazing for the whole community and the people that love us," Jaxom Turner, fighting Crohn's disease said.

"With it being an invisible illness you see me and you don't think people have questioned my need to not work, they've questioned my need to go to the doctor they've quoted me as being lazy," Turner said.

Turner said he's had Crohn's disease since he was 14 years old and said he hasn't been able to find a medication to treat his severe case needing a resection of his bowls every five years.

"All I want to be is normal and so for there to be a chance at that it means a lot," Turner said.

A local expert said after seeing this research it just scratches the surface, but if the research continues it could be the cure, something Turner said is indescribable.

"Finding out what possibly is causing this to lead to possibly curing this or at least getting better medications for myself I can't even put that into words today," he said.

In the past medical experts say they've studied genes, the environment and bacteria but the newest addition is the fungus.

It's still early but to people who have the disease the research could help create more effective treatment options.

