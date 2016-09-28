Police sergeant, 2 others arrested in prostitution investigation in Kentucky

Three people, include a police sergeant, are behind bars after a report that a woman was being held against her will.

According to Kentucky State Police, a woman said she was being held at the Quality Inn in Oak Grove.

Troopers learned there were actually three women being held against their will at the hotel.

The victims said they were forced to have sexual relations with several men.

Michael Helton, 34, of Oak Grove, Ky., and Kiersten Napodano, 22, of Joelton, Tenn. were both arrested on charges of unlawful imprisonment, human trafficking, and promoting prostitution. They were arrested on September 22.

Helton was also charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and served a warrant for fugitive from another state.

During the investigation, troopers learned that a sergeant for the Oak Grove Police Department was also allegedly involved.

Benjamin Walden, 43, of Clarksville, Tenn. was arrested on September 27.

He faces charges of 1st degree sodomy, 1st degree rape, 4th degree assault, permitting prostitution, 1st degree official misconduct, 3rd degree terroristic threatening, intimidating a participant in a legal process, retaliating against a participant in a legal process, and tampering with a witness.

Walden, Helton, and Napodano are all being held in the Christian County Jail.

