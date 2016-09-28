SIU drone certification - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIU drone certification

Written by Jim Burns, Anchor
CARBONDALE, IL

Southern Illinois University Carbondale will offer a course for drone operators to obtain Federal Aviation Administration certification.

The two day event is scheduled November 12 and 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Transportation Education Center at the Southern Illinois Airport.

Registration is $500 and the deadline to sign up is November 4.

FAA regulations require certification for drone operators who fly their aircraft under commercial guidelines for businesses and surveying.

The agency expects there will be more than 1.3 million licensed drone pilots by 2020. 

