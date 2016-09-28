Grab a cold one: Beer is America's No. 1 social drink of choice - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Grab a cold one: Beer is America's No. 1 social drink of choice

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

When you order an adult drink, what do you get?

A beer?

If you said yes, then you would fit in with the other 36 percent of Americans.

According to the "Beer With Your Buds" National Survey, beer is America's No. 1 social drink of choice.

Here are the top 5 drinks people choose when meeting friends at a bar or other social venue:

  1. Beer: 36 percent
  2. Margarita: 17 percent
  3. Wine: 13 percent
  4. Cosmopolitan: 5 percent
  5. Gin and tonic: 4 percent

Turns out, Missouri is the second most beer loving U.S. state. About 50 percent of Missourians choose beer as their top drink to enjoy with friends.

Missouri follows Massachusetts on the list of the most beer-loving states.

However, the Midwest is not the region that loves beer most. Surprisingly, more people who live in the East pick beer as their social drink of choice. 

People who drink domestic beer are reportedly more approachable than people who drink imported beer. According to the survey, 70 percent agreed for women, and 59 percent agree for men.

The survey also found a margarita is the highest-ranking cocktail for approachability.

In the survey, researchers asked 2,000 Americans to choose their top drink to enjoy with friends. The survey was conducted by Learndipity Data Insights.

Make sure to grab a cold one on Sept. 28 to celebrate National Drink Beer Day.

