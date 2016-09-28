University Mall in Carbondale hosting Mental Wellness Fair - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

University Mall in Carbondale hosting Mental Wellness Fair

Written by Brittany Myers, Content Specialist
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The Jackson County Healthy Communities Coalition Behavioral Health Action Team are planning on a "You Have a Right to be Happy," Mental Wellness Fair in honor of the National Depression and Mental Health Screening Month.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 15 at the University Mall in Carbondale in front of JC Penney from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Free depression screenings will be available as well as refreshments and door prizes.

Nearly 42 percent of adults in a seven county area surrounding Jackson County reported that their mental health was not good within the last month.

Southern Illinois Healthcare has made the rate of suicide a top priority through their latest Community Health Needs Assessment.

For more information, contact Katrina Galati at Southern Illinois Healthcare at 618-457-5200 ext. 67840, or by email at Katrina.Galati@sih.net.

