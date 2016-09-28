September 29 celebrity birthdays

A newsman and a rock 'n roll legend are celebrating birthdays today.

He's the former host of NBC's Today Show. He's also had stints on Dateline NBC and Real Sports on HBO. Bryant Gumbel is 68 today.

He's a Rock 'N' Roll pioneer who broke on the scene in the 1950's with the hits Whole Lotta Shakin' Going On and Great Balls of Fire. His career was derailed when it became known that he had married his 13 year old cousin. He re-emerged in the late 1960's as a country star with the hits What Made Milwaukee Famous and a remake of Chantilly Lace. Jerry Lee Lewis is 81 today.

