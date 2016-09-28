FIRST ALERT: You may need a jacket to start the morning, and an - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

FIRST ALERT: You may need a jacket to start the morning, and an umbrella by the afternoon. SWIPE for full forecast.

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)

It is Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Waking up Wednesday you’ll notice the winds have picked up. Heading out the door temps will be in the 50s, and it will be breezy. Stiff breezes will continue throughout the day. By lunchtime expect partly cloudy skies and temps right around 70. FIRST ALERT: Brian is tracking the possibility of rain for some parts of the Heartland tomorrow afternoon.

CLICK HERE for the full First Alert Forecast.

Making Headlines:

Under investigation: Police are on scene investigating a death in Cape Girardeau this morning. According to officers on scene, there was a shooting around 2 a.m. on Wednesday. 

House fire: Firefighters were called out to an early morning house fire in Johnston City, Illinois on Wednesday. According to the Herrin Police Department, they dispatched crews to a home near the intersection of 12th Street and Peterson Ave.

Clown sighting: A Heartland school went on lockdown after two substitute teachers reported seeing a clown. The teachers at Dyersburg Intermediate School spotted a clown near the middle school football stadium. Police say it could have been a prank.

Overridden: The U.S. Senate is expected to reject President Barack Obama's veto of a bill that would allow the families of Sept. 11 victims to sue the government of Saudi Arabia. A group of senators is pledging to find ways to improve the measure during a post-election, lame-duck session of Congress.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:23:27 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly