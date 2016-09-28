FIRST ALERT: You may need a jacket to start the morning, and an umbrella by the afternoon. SWIPE for full forecast.

It is Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Waking up Wednesday you’ll notice the winds have picked up. Heading out the door temps will be in the 50s, and it will be breezy. Stiff breezes will continue throughout the day. By lunchtime expect partly cloudy skies and temps right around 70. FIRST ALERT: Brian is tracking the possibility of rain for some parts of the Heartland tomorrow afternoon.

Making Headlines:

Under investigation: Police are on scene investigating a death in Cape Girardeau this morning. According to officers on scene, there was a shooting around 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

House fire: Firefighters were called out to an early morning house fire in Johnston City, Illinois on Wednesday. According to the Herrin Police Department, they dispatched crews to a home near the intersection of 12th Street and Peterson Ave.

Clown sighting: A Heartland school went on lockdown after two substitute teachers reported seeing a clown. The teachers at Dyersburg Intermediate School spotted a clown near the middle school football stadium. Police say it could have been a prank.

Overridden: The U.S. Senate is expected to reject President Barack Obama's veto of a bill that would allow the families of Sept. 11 victims to sue the government of Saudi Arabia. A group of senators is pledging to find ways to improve the measure during a post-election, lame-duck session of Congress.

