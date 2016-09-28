House fire under investigation in Johnston City, IL

Firefighters were called out to an early morning house fire that is now under investigation in Johnston City, Illinois.

According to the Herrin Police Department, they dispatched crews to a home near the intersection of 12th Street and Peterson Ave. on Wednesday morning.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Department also reported sending additional help to the area.

When crews got on scene, the fire was fully involved.

The Johnston City Fire Department says they don't believe anyone was home and no one was hurt.

As of 7:30 a.m., the fire marshal was on scene to investigate.

