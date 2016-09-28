2 facing involuntary manslaughter charges in shooting death of Brent Johnson

From Left to Right: Laterrius Triplett and Richard Jenkins. (Source: Cape Girardeau Co. Sheriff’s Department)

Two people have been officially charged in the shooting death of a Cape Girardeau man.

Richard L. Jenkins, 30, and Laterrius M. Triplett, 22, have both been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the second-degree (a class C felony) following the shooting death of Brent Shonta Johnson, 30, of Cape Girardeau.

Arrest warrants for Jenkins and Triplett were applied for and their bonds have been set at $200,000 cash or surety.

Johnson was shot and killed in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, September 28.

According to the probable cause statement, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of S. Ellis Street around 2 a.m. in response to a report of shots fired, and a person had been hit.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the victim, who sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. Brent was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prior to the shooting, an investigation revealed that there had been a social gathering at 1213 S. Ellis Street where a number of individuals, including Johnson, Triplett and Jenkins, were at the time.

During the party, Triplett and another person reportedly got into a physical altercation outside the home. After the altercation came to an end, the person left the immediate area of the scene. Triplett, who had felt that the subject had gotten the best of him, and was still angry immediately following the altercation.

It was at this time that Jenkins and Johnson both came outside. Jenkins was armed with a loaded handgun.

While Johnson and Jenkins were standing in close proximity to Triplett, Triplett attempted to take the gun away from Jenkins with the intent of following after the other person. Jenkins and Triplett struggled over the gun. It was at this time the gun was fired and a bullet struck Johnson in the chest.

Both Triplett and Jenkins were interviewed separately and admit to struggling over the gun. However, both men maintain the other was the one who fired the shot.

Upon further investigation, authorities learned that both Jenkins and Triplett were convicted felons, both with a history of various charges.

Jenkins is currently on parole and Triplett is currently on probation.

Moments after the shooting, we talked to a local pastor who was visibly shaken.

"And I immediately got up and came down," Scott Johnson said. "And I got here and he's, he's laying in the street. I'm so angry. This has to stop."

"This has to stop...this is stopping with this one," he continued. "I'm giving you my word, this is stopping with this one. This is stopping with this one. We have to do something. When I say 'we,' I'm talkin' the ones who really, people talk about what's going on down here. They're afraid to come in this area. Can you blame them? Look at how people wilding out and acting out and this is a common thing in Cape Girardeau."

