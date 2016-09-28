Domestic assault report leads to standoff in McCracken Co.

A man is behind bars on an assault charge after police were called to a residence in McCracken County, Kentucky on Tuesday evening, September 27th. (Source: KFVS)

The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports deputies arrived at the home on Smith Avenue in the Farley area at around 8:30 p.m., where a domestic assault had been reported.

When deputies got on scene, they saw the suspect, 43-year-old Gregory Thomas of Paducah, run out of the home while chasing an adult female.

He was ordered to stop, but he didn't listen and instead ran back inside the home.

Deputies made numerous attempts to contact Thomas using phones an a vehicle PA system.

The Sheriff's Dept. Special Services Team eventually entered the home and took him into custody.

Thomas reportedly has a recent history of domestic violence, as well as of fleeing from police and having weapons found in his home.

The sheriff's department reports Thomas had been arrested at this same location and was out on bond for similar charges from an incident that occurred on Sept. 8, 2016.

Thomas was taken to the McCracken County Jail on charges of fourth degree assault with minor Injury, first degree fleeing or evading on foot, and violation of conditions of release.

