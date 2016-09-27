Heartland sports scores from Tuesday 9/27 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland sports scores from Tuesday 9/27

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Heartland sports scores from 9/27.

MLB

Cincinnati-5
St. Louis-12
 

NY Mets-12
Miami-1

Chicago-6
Pittsburgh-4

H.S. Softball

Jackson-1
Van Buren-0

Poplar Bluff-13
Kelly-6

H.S. Soccer
Poplar Bluff-0
Notre Dame-2

H.S. Volleyball
Dexter-2
Lib. Mtn. View-0

Perryville-2
Notre Dame-0

