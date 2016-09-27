Sikeston girl donates birthday presents to food pantry

When any 12-year-old celebrates their birthday, you expect them to ask for new clothes or the coolest, new electronic gadget out there. But that's not what 12-year-old Ellie Foltz of Sikeston, Missouri had in mind.

"I know there's a lot of kids out there that don't have as much as I do and I just want to give to them!" Ellie Foltz said.

When Foltz started planning her birthday party, she decided to ask her friends to bring non-perishable food for those in need instead of gifts.

"I didn't think they would," she said. "I thought they would think it was weird so they wouldn't do it!"

But Foltz was wrong.

Her friends brought canned foods, pastries and soups.

Her mom Kelly said she's proud of her daughter's selfless idea.

"We have a motto in our family, 'I'm third!'," she said. "What that means is God first, others second and me third and we were excited when she started to do this because she was really putting that motto into action."

Foltz donated the items to Bulldog Pantry, which gives supplies to students in need in the Sikeston School District.

Retired teacher Lynne Dewitt and Sikeston DPS Officer Brent Mullin were two of the people who started the pantry.

"A lot of the kids, no matter what school district you're in, they go home Friday at noon is their last meal until Monday morning," Dewitt said.

"It's awesome that a 12-year-old didn't think of herself to get her own gift and she donated to this great cause," Mullin said.

Dewitt said she hopes Foltz knows her kind act means a lot to students who need it the most.

"When you see some of them come in their kind of reserved and not talking, but then they get used to you an they're happier, they know they have food that night," Dewitt said.

