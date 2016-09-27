Clown sighting causes Dyersburg, TN school to go on lockdown - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Clown sighting causes Dyersburg, TN school to go on lockdown

Written by Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
(Source: Pixabay)
DYERSBURG, TN (KFVS) -

Police say two substitute teachers saw someone near the football field at the Dyersburg Intermediate School and described the person as a clown.

According to Dyersburg Police Captain Mark Moody, both substitute teachers gave the same description of red hair, a white mask or painted face, a bright red nose, a yellow shirt and jeans.

Cpt. Moody said the school had children outside at the time.

He said some teachers and students were scared after seeing the clown.

Teachers got the kids back in the school building and then the school was placed on lockdown. This happened around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The lockdown ended at around 2 p.m.

When police responded to the school, Moody said the person was gone and has not been seen since.

He said the person was standing along a wooded area when he was sighted. He said police searched the area and surrounding neighborhoods.

Moody said he didn't know if this was a prank or not, but said it's not a good idea to wear a clown costume right now and said it could be dangerous because of the numerous alleged sightings around the nation lately.

Police ask if anyone knows anything about this incident to call the Dyersburg Police Department.

The Dyersburg Intermediate School posted this on their Facebook page following the sighting.

