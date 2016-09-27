Perryville, MO school using 'red bags' for emergencies - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Perryville, MO school using 'red bags' for emergencies

Written by Heartland News
PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

A school in Perryville, Missouri showed us their "red bags."

The bags are strategically placed throughout the school in the event of an emergency and contain a First Aid kit, flashlight with batteries, emergency protocol, information about classes and the students that are in them each period, brochures on medical conditions and a list of students who might have special needs.

"We call them our first aid bags, but they are more than that," said math teacher John McLain. "They do obviously have a small first aid kit in them, but really there is a lot of medical information and protocol information that's in there so we have them in every classroom and some of the other rooms throughout the school, like the gymnasium and the cafeteria. All of those would have those red bags in them."

"I think having the red bags here makes it a lot safer for us kids," said seventh grader Monica Sauer. "It makes me feel very safe that they have stuff for whenever there's an emergency or something bad is happening."

