New senior living campus proposed for Cape Girardeau, MO

The Cape Retirement Community, Inc. and the Chateau Girardeau have proposed a new senior living campus in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The two recently announced they reached an agreement with Dalhousie, LLC on an option to get real estate to develop the campus.

The development site will be located just north of the Dalhousie Golf Club on Bloomfield Road in Cape Girardeau.

It will include single family homes, multi-family units and apartments. It will feature a main clubhouse facility that will house salons, conference and meeting rooms, aquatics, senior support services and more.

"We are very excited to continue to expand on what is already the premier retirement community in southeast Missouri," said Keith Boeller, president and CEO of The Chateau Girardeau.

Cord Dombrowski, managing member of Dalhousie Golf Club also gave his thoughts.

"We will be proud to explore ways to partner with The Chateau and opportunities to share amenities that will provide value to both Dalhousie Golf Club members along with The Chateau residents," Dombrowski said.

