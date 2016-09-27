How to fight back against fall allergy season

If you've been sneezing or sniffling lately you're not alone.

Fifty million Americans suffer from allergies each year, according to the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology.

Allergy symptoms can include skin rash, headache, sneezing, runny nose, swelling, nausea and diarrhea.

Broadway Prescription pharmacist Shannon Neal said whether it's pollen, mold spores, or ragweed it can be hard to pin down the exact culprit.

"Basically when the body is exposed to whatever we're allergic to, it causes a release of histamine in the body and that causes all of our allergy symptoms to take effect," she said.

Luckily, Neal said there's medication that covers them all.

"Kind of our mainstay for allergies is our antihistamines. So that's going to be things like your Benadryl, Zyrtec, or Allegra."

If you're symptoms are more severe, newer nasal sprays may be a better option.

But no matter the drug, Neal said if it seem less effective, it may be time to try something different.

"People do tend to develop not a tolerance but a level that it doesn't work as well for them after a while," Neal said.

Neal said it's always important to check with your pharmacist before starting any new medication.

