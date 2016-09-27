Heartland couple celebrates 80 years of marriage - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland couple celebrates 80 years of marriage

Written by Hank Cavagnaro, Reporter
MARION, IL (KFVS) -

It can be sometimes hard to pick out a single memory from the past that makes you happy.

Well, imagine trying to pick out one memory from an 80-year marriage. 

It's been a marriage filled with memories. From dancing, to traveling, and going out on picnics, Sam and Eva have pretty much done it all. 

"We never thought we'd ever make it 80 years," Eva said.

It all started when Sam went to church with his friend who worked for Eva's father. 

"He wanted to drive me home and I had my car up there and he couldn't take me home," Eva said.

"And that's how we got to know each other," Sam said. "I guess you could say it was love at first sight." 

The couple say they have a secret on how to make a marriage last 80 years - of course living to be 101 and 99 doesn't hurt. 

"That's the secret that has gotten us a good life, trusting each other," Eva said.

The trust to stay side by side for more than 80 years has given both Sam and Eva the best memories of their lives.

