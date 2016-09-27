Heartland law enforcement responds to creepy clown rumors - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland law enforcement responds to creepy clown rumors

Written by Jasmine Dell, Reporter
There have been several creepy clown sightings recently, people wearing masks, supposedly out in the woods and scaring people.

There has been at least one arrest, it's in Kentucky police say 20-year-old Jonathan Martin was found walking around an apartment complex in full clown attire.

So, is this something you should be worried about?

Police in the Heartland said a lot of it locally may be a hoax.

"I think deep down people are kind of scared of clowns. Yeah, they're just freaky," Southeast Missouri State University senior Juan Sales said.

"Very scary for me get nervous and i really just don't want to encounter them at all," Southeast Missouri State University freshman Morgan Wilborn said.

National alarm over creepy clowns has some people asking about their own neighborhoods.

We spoke with police from Cape Girardeau, Sikeston, Kennett and Poplar Bluff. All said there were no sightings in the area.

"We haven't had any reports of clowns roaming around the city of Cape Girardeau from what I understand there have been other places that that's happened but not in Cape Girardeau," Sergeant Adam Glueck with Cape Girardeau PD said.

Dressing like a clown is not against the law, but reports of clowns trying to lure kids are something they take seriously.

"It's not against the law to be dressed up as a clown so that isn't something that we would take action on if we did get a call like that," Sergeant Glueck said.

Some in law enforcement said reports on Facebook aren't helping and said they have had no credible reports of creepy clowns locally.

"I think we are getting close to Halloween now too and that adds to it," Sergeant Glueck said. "I think the people dressing up as clowns are looking for that attention so I think that's something they're wanting, but if anyone has any questions over what they can and can't do and how best to approach that issue please contact the police department."

As far as the national reports go, there has only been one arrest concerning this issue, the 20 year old in Kentucky.

