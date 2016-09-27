SEMO Prom Moms in Jackson aims to help teen girls

For 10 years she worked with a similar organization in the state, but now wants to focus on Southeast Missouri. (Source: Sherae Honeycutt/KFVS)

For most American teenage girls, prom night is their night to shine.

One Jackson, Missouri non-profit organization is hoping to make that happen free of charge.

"I want her to feel like a princess when she walks out," said organizer Brenda Randolph.

Randolph's passion is helping every girl go to prom.

For 10 years she worked with a similar organization in the state, but now wants to focus on southeast Missouri.

"I wanted to continue that mission because it was such a wonderful program," Randolph said.

SEMO Prom Moms is put on through the First Presbyterian Church and a non-profit called Becca's Closet.

The women provide a free prom dress from their collection for any high school girl who needs one with a student I.D.

Grace Lysell is their teen liaison who is a junior at Jackson High School.

"It's very, like, inclusive, and it's about reaching out to the community and not just about our church," Lysell said.

She is not only reaching out to the community, but she's also helping to stay fashion forward.

"Either we can bling them up with stuff from other dresses, or accessories," Lysell said.

There's definitely fashion do's.

"If it's strapless, always. If it's bling, always."

...and don'ts.

"Long sleeves, high necks – no, but we can cut the bling off of it, or a bow off of it maybe," Randolph said.

Randoph said the church's goal is to give back.

"I think our church is conservative, it's a little older congregation perhaps, but they were willing to step out in faith," Randolph said.

A leap they believe will go a long way for girls who need it.

"They can come here and then they'll feel more confident in themselves than otherwise," Lysell said.

"I just think it's that one moment in time that everybody should be equal," Randolph said.

The Prom Moms say they need donations, not just of dresses, but jewelry, handbags, and shoes as well.

