Southeast MO fire department gets new helicopter landing pad

The Frohna-Altenburg Fire Department will be dedicating their new helicopter landing pad on Tuesday evening, September 27.

The landing pad is for helicopters that need to land or fly out of the area in an emergency.

The chief said this is a big deal for his department.

"Having the pre-designated landing zone frees up a lot of my personnel," Chief Tom Unger said. "If we have an incident like a car accident or anything like that, it takes several guys to set up a landing zone and get the helicopter landed and those kinds of things. This actually allows the helicopter, they will have the coordinates and will know where to land and can literally land themselves if it's the right helicopter that has the right coordinates and is familiar with it. This frees up several of my people to help with the auto accident or whatever the event is."

Before this, helicopters have had to land in places like ballparks, empty fields, parking lots and even the road.

The dedication will be at 6:30 p.m. and everyone is invited.

