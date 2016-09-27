Southeast MO fire department gets new helicopter landing pad - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Southeast MO fire department gets new helicopter landing pad

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) -

The Frohna-Altenburg Fire Department will be dedicating their new helicopter landing pad on Tuesday evening, September 27.

The landing pad is for helicopters that need to land or fly out of the area in an emergency.

The chief said this is a big deal for his department.

"Having the pre-designated landing zone frees up a lot of my personnel," Chief Tom Unger said. "If we have an incident like a car accident or anything like that, it takes several guys to set up a landing zone and get the helicopter landed and those kinds of things. This actually allows the helicopter, they will have the coordinates and will know where to land and can literally land themselves if it's the right helicopter that has the right coordinates and is familiar with it. This frees up several of my people to help with the auto accident or whatever the event is."

Before this, helicopters have had to land in places like ballparks, empty fields, parking lots and even the road.

The dedication will be at 6:30 p.m. and everyone is invited.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:23:27 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  • Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  • AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly