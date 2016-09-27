Tour a B-17 Flying Fortress at Cape Girardeau airport - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Tour a B-17 Flying Fortress at Cape Girardeau airport

Written by Heartland News
(Source: City of Cape Girardeau) (Source: City of Cape Girardeau)
Inside the belly of B-17 "Sentimental Journey". Source: Carly O'Keefe/KFVS Inside the belly of B-17 "Sentimental Journey". Source: Carly O'Keefe/KFVS
Pictures pf WWII soldiers are on display inside the B-17. Source: Carly O'Keefe/KFVS Pictures pf WWII soldiers are on display inside the B-17. Source: Carly O'Keefe/KFVS
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A piece of history was in Cape Girardeau, Missouri and you can see it up close and personal.

The B-17 Flying Fortress was at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

It's one of 10 B-17s remaining out of more than 7,000 that were built for combat during World War II.

The warbird was restored to its original condition as part of a flying museum tour program.

The Commemorative Air Force also offers rides of the B-17 Flying Fortress. "First class" bombardier  seats are $850 apiece, and other gunner seats are $425 apiece.

"They can experience the thrill of flying in it, and experience what the fellows did in World War II - without the bullets," said B-17 pilot Larry Perkins. "It's a very safe ride, a very smooth ride, it's a very stable aircraft. We've never had anybody complain about their ride."

You can take a look inside of the aircraft from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday, October 2.

The cost to ride is $425 for the gunner seats in the belly of the plane and then $850 for seats in the gunner seats in the front of the plane.

