Tour a B-17 Flying Fortress at Cape Girardeau airport

A piece of history was in Cape Girardeau, Missouri and you can see it up close and personal.

The B-17 Flying Fortress was at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

It's one of 10 B-17s remaining out of more than 7,000 that were built for combat during World War II.

The warbird was restored to its original condition as part of a flying museum tour program.

The Commemorative Air Force also offers rides of the B-17 Flying Fortress. "First class" bombardier seats are $850 apiece, and other gunner seats are $425 apiece.

"They can experience the thrill of flying in it, and experience what the fellows did in World War II - without the bullets," said B-17 pilot Larry Perkins. "It's a very safe ride, a very smooth ride, it's a very stable aircraft. We've never had anybody complain about their ride."

You can take a look inside of the aircraft from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday, October 2.

