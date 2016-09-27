Man arrested after chase in McCracken County

A short chase in Paducah ends with a man behind bars.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, detectives with the drug division saw Jeffery Houser, 45, of West Paducah, driving a truck on Jackson Street.

They knew he had felony arrest warrants, so they tried to stop him.

That's when detectives say he drove off.

Houser stopped on Wellington Circle in McCracken County and was taken in to custody.

His warrants were for theft and another violation of probation.

Houser was on felony probation for engaging in organized crime.

Houser faces new charges of fleeing or evading police, felony theft, and probation violation.

