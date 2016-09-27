Saline Co. state's attorney: Accused murder suspect tried to have me kidnapped

Saline County State's Attorney Michael Henshaw said Brian Burns tried to pay someone to kidnap him. (Source: KFVS)

During a press conference on Wednesday, September 28, State's Attorney Mike Henshaw announced that Brian Burns faces new charges of solicitation, conspiracy to commit aggravated kidnapping and attempted aggravated kidnapping.

Henshaw said Burns contacted a man by phone on September 13 and agreed to pay the man $1,000 to kidnap Saline County State's Attorney Michael J. Henshaw.

The man that Burns contacted was a detective working as an undercover agent.

A judge set his bond at $10 million or $1 million cash.

Burns was arrested in March on charges of first degree murder and concealing a homicidal death.

His wife was reported missing on March 10.

Burns was arrested on March 16.

Court documents show the two were married in 2009, but court documents show they were going through a long and rocky divorce.

A preliminary hearing for the kidnapping charges will be held on November 22nd, 2016 at 9:00 a.m.

A status hearing for the murder charges and a final pretrial hearing will be held on November 27th 2016 at 2:00 p.m., and March 2nd 2017 at 9:00 a.m., respectively.

