Cape Girardeau man pleads guilty to financial exploitation of the elderly

Police call him the trigger man in a double family murder, but now authorities are wondering if a Cape Girardeau man had his hand in the transfer of millions of dollars.

A Cape Girardeau man faces 11 new charges in connection with an investment investigation.

A Cape Girardeau man has pleaded guilty to multiple charges of financial exploitation of the elderly.

Keith Monia admitted to taking hundreds of thousands of dollars from four different people in Cape Girardeau County.

Investigators say that from 2007-2013, Monia convinced the victims that he was investing their money for them.

In reality, Monia had been terminated from the company, but continued to take money from the victims.

He will be sentenced in October.

