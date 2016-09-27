Cape Girardeau Co. Sheriff's Office investigating burglary in Delta

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary in Delta, Missouri.

The sheriff's office is asking for the public's help identifying the suspect and vehicle in the images.

The burglary reportedly happened in Delta on the weekend of September 16-18.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity and/or the owner of the vehicle is asked to contact Detective Corporal James Malugen at 573-204-2932.

