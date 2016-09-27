Oct. 11 deadline in IL, KY for registering to vote in November

The deadline for registering to vote in the November 8 general election is October 11 in Illinois and Kentucky.

In Illinois, you can click here to check if you're registered.

If you will be 18 years of age on or before Nov. 8; live in the State of Illinois and have been a resident of the precinct for 30 days prior to the date of the general election you may register to vote.

Make sure to bring two forms of identification with at least one showing your current address when you register to vote.

If your latest Voter Identification Card does not have your current name and address you must update it in order to be eligible to vote in the upcoming election.

If you miss the deadline, you may register to vote or change your address at the county clerk's office during a grace period registration, which begins on Oct. 12 and ends on Nov. 8.

You must also vote at the time of registering at the County Clerk's office as required by law.

According to the Williamson County clerk, you will not be allowed to vote at your polling place on election day.

In Kentucky, you can click here to check if you're registered.

You must be 18 years old by election day on Nov. 8, live at a Kentucky address by Oct. 11, be a U.S. citizen, not be convicted of a felony (unless you've had your rights restored by an executive pardon), not currently be judged incompetent by a court and not claim the right to vote in another state.

If you're registering in person, you must a driver's license, social security card and an ID issued by the U.S. government.

