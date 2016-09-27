Do you know what to do when the national anthem is played? Here' - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Do you know what to do when the national anthem is played? Here's your answer

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
(KFVS) -

If you have ever wondered what you should do when you hear the national anthem, USA.gov has made it easy for you to find out.

The website is a one-stop online guide to government information and services.

It also issues information about navigating other areas of your life like finding a home, a job, or traveling within the United States.

Earlier this year, it posted a list of tips for national anthem etiquette.

The goal was to help anyone who might be cheering at the Olympics or attending a hometown event.

What should you do when you hear the national anthem?

  • At the venue- all present, except those in military uniforms, should stand facing the flag with their right hand over their heart out of respect. Follow the lead of those at the podium or onstage and share the moment together as Americans.
  • If there’s no flag- if for some reason there’s no flag in the ceremony, face toward the music and act as if a flag were there.
  • Hats- if you’re not in a military uniform and are wearing a hat, remove it with your right hand and hold it over your left shoulder, while your hand is over your heart.
  • Military personnel- members in uniform should render the military salute at the beginning of the anthem and retain the position throughout.

According to the site, the tips were based on the U.S. Flag Code.

