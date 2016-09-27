1 hurt in McCracken County bus crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

1 hurt in McCracken County bus crash

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
(Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a school bus in McCracken County.

According to the sheriff's department, deputies responded to the rear entrance of the McCracken County High School in the 6600 block of Old US Highway 60.

Investigators said around 7:20 Tuesday morning, a 17 year old Paducah girl was driving a Hummer east bound when she hit the back of the bus.

The bus driver said he was waiting for traffic to clear to make a left turn into the school entrance.

The driver of the Hummer told investigators she was traveling toward and looking into the rising sun and that's why she didn't see the bus in time.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

There were not any kids on board the bus at the time of the crash.

The bus driver wasn't hurt.

Old US Highway 60 was reduced to one lane of travel for about 45 minutes.

