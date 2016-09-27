Sheriff: Use caution near accident on Hwy 51 in Perry Co., MO

The Perry County Sheriff's Office alerted drivers about a motor vehicle accident early Tuesday morning.

According to the notice, there was a crash on Hwy. 51 south near Perry County Road 600.

The location of the accident is about two miles from the Walmart Supercenter in Perryville.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.

