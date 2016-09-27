September 28 celebrity birthdays

Today's birthday list features an actress who first gained fame while she was a teenager.

She best known for her role as Lizzie in the Disney Channel series Lizzie McGuire. Hilary Duff is 29 today.

She's an actress who starred in the 2005 version of King Kong. She's also starred in Mulholland Drive, I Heart the Huckabees and The Ring. Naomi Watts is 48 today.

She's a French actress who was a sex symbol in the 1950's and 60's. Brigitte Bardot is 82 today.

You see her everyday right before Heartland News at Noon. She has the role of Chelsea Newman on the Young and the Restless. Melissa Claire Egan is 35 today.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.