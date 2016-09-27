FIRST ALERT: The coolest morning since spring arrives in the Hea - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

FIRST ALERT: The coolest morning since spring arrives in the Heartland. SWIPE to find out if fall weather will stick around.

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)

It is Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Tuesday will be the coolest morning the Heartland’s seen since last spring! Walking out the door temps will be right around 50. By lunchtime, we’ll have a sunny and warm afternoon with temps in the 70s. FIRST ALERT: the rest of the week looks even cooler than today.

Making Headlines:

Fiery debateDonald Trump repeatedly clashed with Hillary Clinton during Monday's first presidential debate, interrupting her and appearing agitated at times as they tangled over several issues. What were some of the most memorable moments? We'll show you on the Breakfast Show.

Massive search: The FBI has been called in to help assist with a massive search at an Indiana landfill for missing girl who can't walk, talk, or feed herself. Aleah Beckerle has been missing since July. 

Under investigation: Investigators are searching for the person responsible for kidnapping a mother of eight and leaving her for dead on the side of the road. Laurie Pixler was taken just over 24 hours ago from outside the Dollar Tree where she worked in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Caught on camera: The search is on for an armed robbery suspect in Dyersburg, Tennessee. The crime was caught on camera and police hope someone will recognize the suspect.

On display: A flying museum will make a stop in Cape Girardeau today. The B-17 Flying Fortress will be at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport for people to check out. 

  American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    American ISIS wife endured horror, now wants to come home

    Thursday, April 19 2018 7:26 PM EDT2018-04-19 23:26:55 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 8:23 PM EDT2018-04-20 00:23:27 GMT

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

    Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.

  Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Teen death in van: Family storms out of city hall after councilman 'crossed the line'

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 10:32 AM EDT2018-04-18 14:32:46 GMT
    Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)Kyle Plush's uncle confronts Councilman Wendell Young, saying he "crossed the line" at Tuesday's City Council meeting. (FOX19 NOW)

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

    Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."

  AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    AL mother pleads for drivers to put down distractions while driving

    Wednesday, April 18 2018 7:07 AM EDT2018-04-18 11:07:42 GMT
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)
    April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)April is distracted driving awareness month (Source: Michelle Lunsford)

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

    April is distracted driving awareness month, and a mother from Alabaster hopes her daughter's story will convince you to keep both eyes on the road at all times. 

