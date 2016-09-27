FIRST ALERT: The coolest morning since spring arrives in the Heartland. SWIPE to find out if fall weather will stick around.

It is Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Tuesday will be the coolest morning the Heartland’s seen since last spring! Walking out the door temps will be right around 50. By lunchtime, we’ll have a sunny and warm afternoon with temps in the 70s. FIRST ALERT: the rest of the week looks even cooler than today.

Making Headlines:

Fiery debate: Donald Trump repeatedly clashed with Hillary Clinton during Monday's first presidential debate, interrupting her and appearing agitated at times as they tangled over several issues. What were some of the most memorable moments? We'll show you on the Breakfast Show.

Massive search: The FBI has been called in to help assist with a massive search at an Indiana landfill for missing girl who can't walk, talk, or feed herself. Aleah Beckerle has been missing since July.

Under investigation: Investigators are searching for the person responsible for kidnapping a mother of eight and leaving her for dead on the side of the road. Laurie Pixler was taken just over 24 hours ago from outside the Dollar Tree where she worked in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Caught on camera: The search is on for an armed robbery suspect in Dyersburg, Tennessee. The crime was caught on camera and police hope someone will recognize the suspect.

On display: A flying museum will make a stop in Cape Girardeau today. The B-17 Flying Fortress will be at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport for people to check out.

