Response training begins in Cape Girardeau County

You can be prepared for devastating events by getting all the supplies you need, extra water and food, but what about training for other vital things during an emergency situation?

That training starts today and goes on until Oct. 25 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Cape Girardeau County Health Department.

It is called a "Community Emergency Response Team" or "CERT" for short.

It takes 20 hours to get education in hazards which can happen after a disaster situation.

It goes over things like fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization as well as disaster medical operations.

The training is designed to give you the ability to help the community when professional responders aren't there... as well as taking that active role in helping others get prepared for those unfortunate situations.

