Cyber security scholarships awarded to JALC students

Congratulations to Quinten Bowen and Zachary Scanlon, two John A. Logan students who recently were awarded $1,000 scholarships from the National Security Administration in a cyber security competition at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.

More than 30 students registered to compete in the program. Nine were awarded scholarships.

Bowen and Scanlon, who are studying cyber security at JALC, completed the required cyber security exercises and essays that were judged by a panel of technology professionals from academia, private industry, and law enforcement.

Scanlon and Bowen plan to transfer to SIU and major in Information Systems Technology.

JALC was recently designated a National Center for Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Two-Year Education School by the National Security Agency and Department of Homeland Security.

John A. Logan is only the second community college in Illinois and one of 40 nationwide to receive the designation.

