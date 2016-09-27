"Buffalo Tro" Coming to SIU-C

Your chance to experience the ancient American plains Indian ceremony known as "Buffalo Tro" is coming to Southern Illinois University Carbondale's Touch of Nature Environmental Center on October 14.

A longtime SIU tradition dating back more than half a century, the "Tro" replicates a ceremonial event during which nomadic American natives celebrated their successful pursuit of buffalo, the animal that provided them food, clothing, tools, and hides for their survival.

The event will take place in Freeberg Hall at Touch of Nature located about eight miles south of Carbondale on Giant City Road.

It begins with a 5:30 p.m. reception featuring light appetizers served with local wines, spirits, and beer.

A silent auction will be offered and live music will be played.

The dinner at 7:15 includes marinated beef steak, cooked atop a bed of hardwood embers and "klinked" to removed coals, accompanied by a salad, baked potato, bread, and dessert.

Vegetarian and special diet options are available.

The evening wraps up with a live auction at 8 p.m.

Seating is limited and tickets are available now.

The cost is $70 a person or $500 for a table of eight.

To make reservations, visit The Southern Illinois University Foundation's website.

