"Buffalo Tro" Coming to SIU-C

Your chance to experience the ancient American plains Indian ceremony known as "Buffalo Tro" is coming to Southern Illinois University Carbondale's Touch of Nature Environmental Center on October 14.
A longtime SIU tradition dating back more than half a century, the "Tro" replicates a ceremonial event during which nomadic American natives celebrated their successful pursuit of buffalo, the animal that provided them food, clothing, tools, and hides for their survival.
The event will take place in Freeberg Hall at Touch of Nature located about eight miles south of Carbondale on Giant City Road.
It begins with a 5:30 p.m. reception featuring light appetizers served with local wines, spirits, and beer.
A silent auction will be offered and live music will be played.
The dinner at 7:15 includes marinated beef steak, cooked atop a bed of hardwood embers and "klinked" to removed coals, accompanied by a salad, baked potato, bread, and dessert.
Vegetarian and special diet options are available.
The evening wraps up with a live auction at 8 p.m.
Seating is limited and tickets are available now.
The cost is $70 a person or $500 for a table of eight.
To make reservations, visit The Southern Illinois University Foundation's website.
The Mayfield Independent Schools is participating in the Summer Food Service Program.?
McCracken County Sheriff's Department's retired K-9 Pepo passed away, according to the sheriff's department.
Deputies in McCracken Co. responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Friday, June 8.
Grant Dade says this evening will continue to be warm and muggy with temperatures slowly falling through the 80s.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting six cases of Salmonella that match a multi-state outbreak strain due to pre-cut melons.
An alligator has been captured where authorities are looking for a missing woman. They think it took her under water when she was walking her dogs.
The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office has confirmed two-year-old Charlee Campbell has been found safe.
An Indiana mother is warning parents after she says her daughter was the target of a possible abduction attempt at a highway rest stop.
Jessica Griffin said she had no idea anything was wrong with her 5-year-old daughter Kailyn Kirk until Wednesday morning.
MBI is assisting the Madison County Sheriff's Office with a death investigation.
The response by the Cincinnati Police Department and its Emergency Communications Center to a homicide in 2017 has similarities to the response the day a teen died in his minivan despite twice calling 911, a memo obtained by FOX19 NOW shows.
Active eruptions claimed dozens more homes over the weekend as it cut its way through Kapoho before reaching the sea.
A Savannah elementary school teacher being investigated for sexual exploitation of children and for having child porn was found dead in his home Friday by police officers.
Tyson Food Inc. recalled a small portion of their frozen breaded chicken products on Friday.
