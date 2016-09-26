Local high schools participate in program to help seniors apply to college

More than 90 Missouri high schools, including nine in southeast Missouri, are participating in the Apply Missouri program this fall to help students prepare for higher education and submit college applications.

High school staff work one-on-one with seniors during the school day to help them complete applications to one or more colleges or universities they're interested in attending.

The program is open to all students but focuses on providing assistance to low-income students, students under represented in higher education, and students who would be the first in their families to attend college.

Heartland high schools participating include: Chaffee, Clearwater, Farmington R-7, Kennett, New Madrid County, Potosi, Sikeston, South Iron R-1, and Ste. Genevieve.

'For more information, you can visit the Apply Missouri website.

