Perryville, MO H.S. principal on administrative leave

The high school principal in Perryville, Missouri is on administrative leave.

Effective on September 22, the school Richard Thomas' the leave was a personnel matter.

The length of the leave was not yet determined.

According to the school, Jeff Steffens, athletic director and assistant high school principal, was appointed as interim principal.

Garett Cook will continue to serve as assistant principal.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Andy Comstock said, "...students are safe, they are learning, and have gotten this school year off to a great start."

Comstock said he had every confidence with Steffens' ability to guide PHS through a successful school year.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.