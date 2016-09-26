911 service disrupted by fiber optic cable damage in southeast M - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

911 service disrupted by fiber optic cable damage in southeast MO

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI (KFVS) -

A number of areas in the Heartland are experiencing phone outages that limit the ability to dial 911 or other emergency services.

Stoddard County 911 services said that Verizon cell phones were reportedly down in the area, keeping people from calling 911. As of 8:15 p.m., 911 services were functioning again in Stoddard County.

Sikeston DPS was informed Monday that the St. Louis market area is experiencing call failures due to damage to a fiber optic line in the Heartland.

This is causing interruption to phone services and possible 911 services in Scott, Butler, Dunklin and Stoddard Counties.

Verizon Wireless and Local Exchange Carrier personnel are on scene and working to restore service. It is not known how long services will be diminished.

If it is an emergency and you are calling 911 and can’t get through, you can call Sikeston DPS direct at 573-471-4711. This will put you in direct contact with the Sikeston DPS dispatch center. This is the same dispatch center you would normally get if you called 911 in that jurisdiction.

