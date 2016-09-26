New releases: ‘Deepwater Horizon,’ ‘Masterminds,’ ‘Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children,’ ‘Queen of Katwe’

The last weekend of September brings three new releases into the wide domestic box office.

Leading the weekend is another action/thriller based on actual events from the team of director Peter Berg (Lone Survivor, Friday Night Lights) and actor Mark Wahlberg (The Fighter, Boogie Nights) with the release of Deepwater Horizon.

Taking place in April 2010 on the doomed oil rig Deepwater Horizon, the film re-tells the events of the men and women that experienced firsthand the horrific explosion that created the worst oil spill in U.S. history.

Mark Wahlberg, Kate Hudson, Kurt Russell, Dylan O’Brien, Gina Rodriguez and John Malkovich star in this film produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura (Transformers, Red).

Deepwater Horizon is rated PG-13 for prolonged intense disaster sequences and related disturbing images, and brief strong language; with a run time of 107 minutes.

From the director of Napoleon Dynamite and Nacho Libre comes the comedic retelling of the 1997 Loomis Fargo robbery in North Carolina in Masterminds.

An inept night guard, David Ghantt, teams up with a motley crew of bandits to steal over $17 million dollars in cash.

When the bandits begin to spend the money and creating a glaring trail of evidence, David is forced to dodge the authorities and a hitman in order to turn the tables on the people he once trusted most.

Zach Galifianakis, Kristen Wiig, Jason Sudeikis, Owen Wilson, Kate McKinnon and more star in this farcical comedy based on true story.

Masterminds is rated PG-13 for crude and sexual humor, some language and violence; with a run time of 94 minutes.

Famed director Tim Burton (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Edward Scissorhands) returns to the helm for the film adaptation of Ransom Riggs’ acclaimed young adult novel series, Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children.

When Jacob stumbles upon a magical place known as Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, he begins to discover clues to a mystery that may put him and his new friends in grave danger.

As he begins to discover the resident’s special powers and their terrifying enemies, Jacob discovers that hi own special powers might be capable of saving his new friends.

Asa Butterfield, Eva Green, Samuel L. Jackson, Judi Dench, Allison Janney, Chris O’Dowd and Terence Stamp star in this fantasy filled adventure film.

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children is rated PG-13 for intense sequences of fantasy action/violence and peril; with a run time of 127 minutes.

After releasing in less than fifty theaters last week, Disney’s chess themed drama Queen of Katwe releases wide.

After being introduced to chess, a Ugandan girl sees her life change for the better as she faces great challenges on her way to becoming a chess champion.

Madina Nalwanga, David Oyelowo and Lupita Nyong’o star in this film based on true events.

Queen of Katwe is rated PG for thematic elements, an accident scene and some suggestive material; with a run time of 124 minutes.

Here is a list of this week’s newest releases and theater counts courtesy of Box Office Mojo:

Deepwater Horizon 3,000+

Masterminds 2,800

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children 3,400

Queen of Katwe 1,500



The weekend of October 7 brings four new wide releases.

The true-story of Nat Turner, a literate slave and preacher who orchestrates an uprising against white slavers is told in the historical dram The Birth of a Nation.

Based on the 2015 novel, The Girl on the Train follows a recent divorcee thrown into a missing person investigation that changes her life in unexpected and terrifying ways.

Tired of his middle school’s restrictive rules and regulations, a student decides to shake things up by breaking every rule in the book and letting the students run wild in Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life

When a teenage girl unfriends a strange girl online, she is terrorized by a demonic presence intent on killing her closest friend in Friend Request.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.